Trump critic Claudia Conway joins Playboy as model

Claudia Conway, daughter of former President Donald Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway, dominated headlines this week after announcing her decision to become an online Playboy model.

The 18-year-old — who spent years using her social media to attack President Trump and Republicans despite her mother (Kellyanne) working for Trump for some time — launched a subscription page on Playboy.com. She shared images of herself posing in bikinis, which are accessible on the page, while other images of her require payments ranging from $5 to $99 to view.

Claudia spoke about her decision this week by releasing a statement saying: “The only comment i’ll provide: when i was 15-16, i was exploited by the media, preyed upon, and was forced into portraying myself as something i wasn’t. my body was taken from me. now, as a young adult, i am aiming to reclaim my womanhood and femininity in a way that is truly mine. i am putting myself out there in a way that is MY OWN and no one else’s. i have full control of my body and my voice. i believe in writing your own narrative, like i’ve said in the past, and taking back what was once unjustly taken from you. autonomy and freedom are two things everyone should have. don’t let someone capitalize off of your vulnerabilities— reclaim them”.

Here is her Tweet.

Her tweet announcement comes after Kellyanne and George Conway announced their divorce in March.

Kellyanne was a former adviser to then-President Trump, while George is a Never-Trump lawyer who helped co-found a group called the Lincoln Project, which is also against Trump.

Claudia, who describes her political views as left-leaning, made headlines many times over the years when she used her social media to attack Trump and her own mother, who was working in the Trump administration at the time.

The teen made headlines in August 2020 when she announced on social media that she was “officially pushing for emancipation” from her parents.

Things got even worse in January 2021 when Claudia accused her mother of posting a topless picture of her via Twitter’s now-defunct Fleets feature.

In December 2022, Claudia told Bustle that she didn’t believe her mother intentionally posted the image, which was discovered when Kellyanne was going through her phone.

“My mother helped me through it. She helped me clear it from the internet. So I wholeheartedly don’t think she posted it,” Claudia said, adding that she believed her mother’s phone was hacked. “But it was extremely traumatic.”

Back in March, George and Kellyanne released a statement on their divorce.

“We married more than two decades ago, cherish the many happy years (and four corgis) we’ve shared, and above all else, our four incredible children, who remain the heartbeat of our family and our top priority”, the couple said.

“We remain united as parents to provide love, joy, comfort, and protection to our beautiful children”, it added.

Kellyanne has previously pointed to her husband’s public statements opposing Trump, which occurred while she was working for the president, as a significant factor in the deterioration of their marriage.

“Beltway insiders tell us that they’ve both lawyered up and that the two sides are hashing out the details of the split”, according to Page Six.