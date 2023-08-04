Trump enters not guilty plea in 2020 election-related charges

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges related to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The indictment, brought forth by special counsel Jack Smith, includes four felony counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Trump’s arraignment took place just two days after Smith’s office filed the indictment, accusing the former president of executing a “criminal scheme” to remain in office despite losing the election to Joe Biden. Accompanied by his lawyers and top aides, Trump traveled from New Jersey’s Bedminster Club to Washington for the arraignment, which occurred at the E Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse near the US Capitol, where the January 6 insurrection occurred.

During the courtroom proceeding, Trump’s attorneys, John Lauro and Todd Blanche, were present, along with special counsel Jack Smith. The US magistrate judge Moxila Upadhyaya oversaw the arraignment. After entering a plea of not guilty, Trump was released on the condition that he abides by all federal, state, and local laws and refrains from discussing the case with any witnesses. The next hearing is scheduled for August 28.

Following the arraignment, Trump spoke to reporters, denouncing the indictment as “a persecution of a political opponent,” and reaffirmed his position as a frontrunner in the Republican presidential primary.

The 45-page indictment accuses Trump and his associates of spreading lies about widespread fraud in the 2020 election, as well as organizing fake electors in key battleground states. While six co-conspirators are mentioned in the indictment, they were not charged. However, the descriptions of five of them matched those of Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro, and former US justice department official Jeff Clark. According to the indictment, Trump’s relentless campaign of misinformation culminated in the January 6 insurrection, resulting in the loss of at least seven lives.

This is the second indictment filed by Jack Smith, who previously charged Trump in June for retaining national security documents at Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and obstructing the government’s efforts to retrieve them. That trial is scheduled for May 2024. Trump has also been indicted in an unrelated case by the Manhattan district attorney, and it is anticipated that he may face racketeering charges related to election subversion efforts in Georgia.

Trump’s legal team has sought to delay the trials in New York and Florida, arguing that they should not proceed until after the 2024 presidential election. However, Smith has expressed the intention to seek a speedy trial. The case is currently assigned to US district court judge Tanya Chutkan, and a trial date is expected to be set at the next hearing. Trump has also requested a change of venue to West Virginia, which appears unlikely to be granted.

Despite the legal challenges, Trump remains a prominent figure in the Republican party and is considered a potential candidate for the 2024 presidential election, setting up a potential rematch against President Joe Biden.