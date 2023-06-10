Trump hid secret documents in bathroom and bedroom, 37 allegations made public

Washington, June 10 (Hindustan). Former US President Donald Trump hid the secret documents found as President in the bathroom and bedroom. After registering a case against him in this regard, the investigating agency has made 37 allegations public.

Former US President Donald Trump’s troubles are not taking the name of abating. Trump, facing a sexual assault lawsuit, is now embroiled in a lawsuit for not returning secret government documents that came to him as president. The investigating agency made public the 37 allegations leveled against him. Of these, 31 are charges of knowingly withholding documents relating to national security. Apart from this, he has been charged with making false statements, concealing the existence of documents and obstruction of justice. The 49-page charge sheet states that Trump hid these documents in his bathroom, ballroom, shower space, office, store room and bedroom. Also, to hinder the investigation, Trump ordered his lawyers to hide or destroy the files.

It has been told in the charge sheet that 337 government documents were recovered from Trump last year. Top secret was written on 21 of these documents. These are the documents in which the most sensitive information is kept and are accessible only to a limited number of people. Apart from this, secret was written on nine documents. These are those documents, if leaked, there is a possibility of serious threat to national security.