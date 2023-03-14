Trump names his main rival in the US presidential election

Former US President Donald Trump considers his fellow party member, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the main possible rival in the nomination of the Republican Party presidential candidate in 2024. His words are quoted by the agency Bloomberg March 13.

“I would say maybe yes. But you never know what will happen. This may change. I don’t think we will have many problems,” he said.

However, the politician noted that he probably now regrets supporting DeSantis during his 2018 Florida gubernatorial campaign.

Trump also added that his main rival in the upcoming election reminds him of Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential candidate, who is no longer very popular among Iowa Republicans.

“Therefore, I don’t think that everything will be fine here (in the upcoming presidential elections. – Ed.). But we’re going to find out. But these are facts,” the politician concluded.

A day earlier, the former head of the White House called himself the only candidate for American leadership capable of preventing a third world war. Trump has repeatedly stated that he would never allow a conflict in Ukraine that threatens, in his opinion, to escalate into a global nuclear confrontation. He is also a regular critic of US President Joe Biden.

So, on January 29, the ex-President of the United States said that humanity was on the verge of a third world war and the incumbent President Biden brought him there.

Donald Trump announced his intention to run for President of the United States in November 2022.