Trump said he would be detained on Tuesday and called for protests

March 18 - BLiTZ. Donald Trump said he would be detained soon.

The politician even named the exact date of his detention – the coming Tuesday.

Trump called on all those who are not indifferent to the protests.

The authorities accuse Trump of failing to report on foreign gifts he received, including many valuable items.

“A dagger from Saudi Arabia worth $24,000, 17 (!) souvenirs from India worth (according to prosecutors) $47,000, golf clubs worth $3,700,” reports newsland.com.

According to prosecutors, he embezzled about a quarter of a million dollars worth of valuables.

Obviously, the reason is extremely dubious, and Trump’s arrest could lead American society to unpredictable consequences. The former leader of the country still enjoys the support of millions of Americans.

