Trump says US is in decline

The US is in decline and no longer forms world standards. This was announced on March 20 by former President Donald Trump on the Truth Social social network.

“China, Russia, Iran, North Korea and other less friendly countries are busy dividing the world while our once great US sits and watches. We are a declining country with open borders, fake elections, and a terrible, inflation-riddled economy. We no longer shape the standards, the standards shape us,” he said.

According to Trump, the current Joe Biden administration is doing nothing to remedy this situation.

On March 18, Trump announced that he would be detained on March 21. The former head of the United States claims that the decision to arrest was made by the “corrupt and incredibly politicized office of the Manhattan District Attorney.”

In turn, CNN, citing a representative of the politician, claims that Trump did not receive official notification from the prosecutor’s office for the Southern District of New York about the charges against him in the coming week.

On March 14, Trump called himself the only candidate for American leadership capable of preventing a third world war. According to him, the threat of conflict is real.

Earlier, on March 12, Trump commented on the bankruptcy of one of the largest US banks, Silicon Valley Bank, which went bankrupt in just two days. He stated that the United States is on the verge of another Great Depression due to Biden.

On November 16, 2022, Trump officially announced his participation in the presidential elections in 2024. He explained that he did it to “make America great and majestic again.”