February 25, 2023, 15:14 – BLiTZ – News Former adviser to US President Donald Trump, John Bolton, said that the reaction of the United States and NATO to the annexation of Crimea to Russia was extremely weak.

According to Bolton, only “a few sanctions” were adopted against Russia, and this “insufficient reaction” was a failure for the West.

Bolton is confident that Russia took the West’s reaction as a sign of tolerance, and that the sanctions should have been much more severe.

In March 2014, Crimea joined the Russian Federation, and more than 95% of the inhabitants of the peninsula voted for this decision.

However, the West took this decision negatively and imposed economic sanctions against Russia, which affected many Russian businessmen and politicians.

Recently it became known about the introduction by the European Union of a “jubilee” package of sanctions against the Russian Federation due to a special operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

