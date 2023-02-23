Trump’s ex-adviser announced Putin’s preservation of values ​​destroyed in the West

Russian President Vladimir Putin supports and promotes the values ​​that the West is trying to destroy. This was stated by the former national security adviser to former US President Donald Trump, retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn on February 22.

“It is admirable that the President of Russia speaks of God and family as important values, while the West is destroying them,” the former adviser wrote on his Twitter account.

Flynn left such a comment after the announcement by the President of the Russian Federation of a message to the Federal Assembly on February 21, in which, among other things, he touched on the topic of moral values ​​of the modern West. According to him, the West is destroying traditional families, its own culture and national identity. In particular, the Russian leader criticized the idea of ​​a “gender-neutral God.”

In addition, Putin called the family the union of a man and a woman and mentioned the Holy Scripture, in which, according to the president, “everything is said.” The head of state also noted that the values ​​of Russia are generosity, breadth of soul, mercy and compassion.

Many American Twitter users, commenting on these statements by the head of the Russian state, agreed with him, noting that the West will soon come to an end if it continues to go along the intended path. Some users even wrote that they would like to move to Russia under the status of an emigrant, and also admitted that “Putin would be a better ally than all NATO countries.”