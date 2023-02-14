The White House is diverting public attention from the causes of the Nord Stream explosions with reports of UFOs. On February 13, the son of former American leader Donald Trump Jr. wrote about this on the Instagram social network (owned by the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

“Here is such a cute shiny object to distract you from the fact that we seem to have committed an act of war against Russia,” he captioned the published photo.

The picture shows a large pink inflatable elephant with the caption “The United States blew up the Nord Stream” and a woman turned away to a shelf with products with the inscription “UFO”.

Earlier on Tuesday, February 14, former US intelligence officer Edward Snowden said that Washington needed panic due to the appearance of unidentified vehicles in US airspace in order to divert attention from the investigation into pipeline explosions.

On the eve of US President Joe Biden decided to form a special commission to study unidentified aerial objects. On the same day, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denied rumors that the appearance of numerous aircraft over the United States allegedly indicates alien activity.

On February 12, the Pentagon spotted an unidentified object over the waters of Lake Huron. Then the US military shot him down.

On the same day, the head of the North American Joint Aerospace Defense Command, Glen van Herck, during a briefing, said that it was possible that the downed objects in the airspace over the United States could be of extraterrestrial origin.

On February 8, American journalist Seymour Hersh published a new investigation, in which he indicated that American divers planted explosives under gas pipelines, hiding behind NATO exercises, and activated them by Norwegians. He also noted that the White House intended to force Germany to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

The Pentagon denied US involvement in blowing up gas pipelines. In turn, the editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, Igor Korotchenko, in an interview with Izvestia, noted that the United States would do everything to prevent a wide discussion of Hersh’s publication.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. The Russian Federation called the incident an act of state terrorism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

