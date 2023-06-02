Trust to invite PM Modi for consecration of new idol of Lord Ram at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi

Lucknow (Agency), Ram Mandir Trust will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the consecration of the new idol of Lord Ram at Ram Janmabhoomi on or around Makar Sankranti festival next year. General Secretary of Ram Mandir Trust Champat Rai has given this information. Champat Rai told that this decision has been taken in the recent meeting of the members of the trust. He says that “A request letter will be sent to Prime Minister Modi for the consecration of the new idol of Lord Ram at Ram Janmabhoomi. This letter will be signed by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, President of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The outline of the temple opening in January 2024 is being made

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust, said that the ground floor of the Ram temple will be ready by October 2023 and by December 2023 Ramlala is likely to be enshrined in the sanctum sanctorum. In January 2024, after the consecration of the idol of Ramlala, the temple will be formally inaugurated for worship. 11 members were present at the trust meeting held in Ayodhya this week, while Parasaran, a founding member, attended the meeting via video conference.

Asked PM for time between December 2023 and January 26

Champat Rai, general secretary of Ram Mandir Trust, said that a letter will be sent to the Prime Minister and he will be asked to inform about his presence on any favorable date between December 2023 and January 26, 2024. However, Rai clarified that no date has been fixed yet for the consecration of Ramlala in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Swami Govind Dev Giri, the treasurer of the temple trust, is taking advice from astrologers regarding the appropriate date.

The temple was discussed in the meeting of VHP’s Central Margdarshak Mandal

File photo of the meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Vishwa Hindu Parishad

Last month, on May 26, on behalf of Param Shakti Peeth in Haridwar, Sadhvi Didi Ritambhara handed over a check of one crore rupees to Champat Rai, general secretary of Ram Mandir Trust, for the construction of Ramlala’s temple. Champat Rai had gone to Haridwar to attend the meeting of the Central Margdarshak Mandal of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The construction of Ram temple was also discussed in this meeting. Two days before this, on May 24, the new office of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Nyas was inaugurated in Ayodhya. Saints and dignitaries were present in this.