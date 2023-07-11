‘Trying to erase our identity’, Owaisi raging on UCC, said- Non-Muslims will suffer more

UCC: Controversy has started regarding the implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country. Opposition parties are engaged in besieging the BJP and the central government. In this episode, a new statement of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has come. In Maharashtra, Owaisi said that everyone is saying that Muslims will get a lesson from UCC but this common law is not good for the whole country. He said that more than Muslims, non-Muslims will be harmed by the UCC law. Owaisi said that this is being done to erase our identity in the country.

Maharashtra | AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, "Everyone is saying that Muslims will learn a lesson through UCC but this common law is not good for the entire country. If UCC is introduced more than Muslims, non-Muslims will be at a loss. They will suffer more. This is being… pic.twitter.com/QBDZ9FRY2p

Here, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has also opposed the UCC. Regarding the Uniform Civil Code, Imam Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali of Lucknow Idgah in UP said that it is not acceptable to Muslims under any circumstances. He said that this would have an adverse effect on Islamic Shari’a. He has said that all Muslims should send their opinion on the draft of UCC to the Law Commission. Imams of all mosques have been asked to inform Muslims about UCC before Friday prayers and ask them to oppose it.

Law Commission receives about 46 lakh responses on UCCThe deadline for sending views on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is about to end in two days, but before that the Law Commission has received about 46 lakh responses. Sources have given this information on Tuesday. Sources said that in the coming days, there is also a possibility of inviting some special organizations and people for personal hearing on behalf of the commission. Some of these invitation letters have already been sent. The commission had on June 14 launched a fresh consultation process on the Uniform Civil Code, inviting views of all stakeholders, including people and recognized religious organizations, on this politically sensitive issue.

what is uccSignificantly, UCC i.e. Uniform Civil Code means a law in the country. If the UCC is implemented, there will be a common law for people of all religions and classes, that is, there will be a common law for people in matters related to marriage, divorce, adoption rules, succession and properties.