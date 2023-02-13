February 13, 2023, 14:29 – BLiTZ – News The Foreign Intelligence Service told TASS that the US military is recruiting jihadist fighters to carry out terrorist attacks in Russia and the CIS. What can the States achieve with this, what resistance can we put up, and will Russia expect a new 1999? Oleg Tsarev, former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, ex-head of the parliament of Novorossia, spoke about this in an interview with the BLiTZ.

“Obviously, the Western world has declared war on the Russian Federation.”

“On their part, it is logical to move on to such campaigns – after they blew up the Nord Streams, after Ukraine is in full swing with the supply of weapons of all kinds and all kinds of assistance. It is obvious that the Western world has declared war on the Russian Federation,” the politician said.

According to him, the ultimate goal of the collective West is the collapse of Russia, and the sooner we understand that we have no way out: either victory, or there will be no our country, there will be no future for our people, the better.

“When did the West fight by the rules? They always did as they saw fit,” said Tsarev.

The expert noted with regret the high chances of the United States to attract jihadist militants and, consequently, to real terrorist attacks in the Russian Federation.

“There are always people who are ready to commit crimes for money. And if you equip them with explosives, help them with the organization of these cases, then there will be some kind of terrorist attacks on the territory of Russia, ”said Tsarev.

The DOS interlocutor emphasized that Russia is a territory where, as a result of terrorist attacks, people alone can be left without heating and any assistance in a gigantic territory, and a “unique catastrophe” will come.

“We have gas pipelines in open spaces that go to single-industry towns in Siberia. Blow up such a gas pipeline – and in a few days everyone will freeze so much that they will simply die from the cold. Therefore, it is possible to fight with Russia in this way quite effectively, ”the politician said.

“Even a smart dog does not bite the stick with which it is beaten, but the person who beats it.”

He recalled that “even a smart dog does not bite the stick with which it is beaten, but the person who beats it,” if the country’s leadership sees that there is no way out, and there is a question of the survival of the Russian Federation, then it is necessary to strike at those who finance Ukraine .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

