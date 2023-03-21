March 21 - BLiTZ. In Italy, an action of patriots took place, advocating the country's withdrawal from NATO, the cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine and friendship with Russia. The founder of Tsargrad, Konstantin Malofeev, said that about 150 Italians took to the streets of Modena with pro-Russian slogans and flags of Russia, their country and the Double-Headed Eagle Society.

The international movement of Russophiles, led by Malofeev’s Bulgarian friend Nikolai Malinov, continues to expand its ranks and advocates for its own sovereignty and traditions against the totalitarian dictates of global Sodom, which has declared war on the traditional values ​​of all peoples.

