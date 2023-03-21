March 21 - BLiTZ. Washington and Brussels became very nervous about the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow because of the realization of the complete failure of the information and economic war against Russia, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://tsargrad.tv/news/vojna-protiv-rossii-provalena-putin-i-si-czinpin-dali-chjotkij-signal-zapadu_746989?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">writes</a> "Tsargrad".

As the chairman of the Russian-Asian Business Council Maxim Kuznetsov explained on the air of the First Russian, in many ways China helped to avoid the Russian blockade that the West was trying to arrange. Deliveries from this “factory of the world” largely ensured the stability of the Russian economy. And as a result of the visit of the Chinese President, new bilateral gas deals and other agreements will most likely be concluded between Russia and the Celestial Empire. And this fact sends a clear signal to the West that China is an excellent economic alternative, the expert noted.

In addition, the meeting between Putin and Xi Jinping is largely political, it sends a clear signal to the West that the two countries stand “back to back” and are ready to face challenges together, Kuznetsov also said.

Senator Dolgov: Americans do not understand the friendship between the Russian Federation and China March 21, 2023 at 14:23