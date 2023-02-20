February 20, 2023, 15:54 – BLiTZ – News

The US is preparing an “anti-Russian jihad” to crush Moscow. This is “an old tried and tested means – to unleash an Islamist international on the Russian Federation.” About it writes Tsargrad columnist Alexei Toporov.

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Washington plans to use “an old tried and tested trump card that has already shown its effectiveness in the West’s cleansing of the Eastern European space – international Islamist gangs.”

According to the department, the US military is recruiting terrorists from groups associated with Al-Qaeda * and ISIS *. They were tasked with carrying out terrorist attacks on the territory of Russia and the CIS countries. They are also entrusted with the recruitment of militants from among the natives of Central Asia and the North Caucasus.

It is specified that the United States has already selected 60 bandits and is conducting an accelerated training course for them at the Al-Tanf base in Syria. “Future shahids are being targeted for attacks on protected objects, in particular, on diplomatic missions,” the media representative said. He recalled how the Americans showed themselves in Chechnya, supplying the terrorists with weapons and ammunition.

The journalist drew attention to the fact that the number of migrants in Russia is growing, and the media are full of news about mass fights between visitors. He called this “the most fertile environment for Islamism.”

“And since there are more and more “new Russians” every year, it will obviously be more and more difficult to track the Islamist cells that are emerging here and there,” the speaker warned.

* Terrorist and extremist organizations banned in Russia.