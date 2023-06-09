Tuba is not the daughter of YouTuber Armaan and Payal Malik! Have adopted... Know what is the whole matter

Popular YouTuber Armaan Malik has a strong fan-following on social media. People want to know more and more about his family. YouTubers also keep sharing daily updates with fans through blogs. He has two wives, Kritika and Payal Malik. Both have recently become mothers. While Payal has given birth to twins, Kritika has given birth to a son. However, ever since a daughter was born in the Malik family, fans have been trolling the little angel Tuba ever since. Some say that she is dusky, while some are teasing her by calling her a monkey. Now Payal has given a befitting reply to the trollers.

Payal gave a befitting reply to the trollers

Payal is seen crying in the latest blog shared on YouTube. She says what is the problem with us. We showed you our entire pregnancy journey, still you are saying that I have adopted Tuba. Payal says, “We should not care about your words, but the worst feeling is that, having my own children, I have to give an explanation. You are my daughter’s monkey, clown, black. What does nothing say?” She’s a little girl. Shame on you

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AB-Fdd_KsWQ)

Payal threatened

Payal even said that now if anyone makes even a single lewd comment on my daughter, I will tear her in half. Will read his comments with his name, so that he may be ashamed of what mistake he has done. Not only this, Payal and Kritika also said that as long as the matter was on us, we were silent, but no one would listen about the children. Please tell that Armaan Malik married his first wife Payal in the year 2011 and both have a son Viva Malik. After 6 years, Armaan married Payal’s best friend Kritika in 2018. Since then all four are living together. Payal and Kritika are often seen together on many occasions. On December 4, 2022, Armaan announced the pregnancy of both his wives Kritika and Payal. Now both of them are very happy in their life and are enjoying with their children.