Tuesday Born Baby Names: Keep these auspicious names for children born on Tuesday, they give auspicious results in every field

Tuesday Born Baby Names, Mangalwar ko Janme Bacche ka Naam: In Hindu culture, the day of birth plays an important role in determining the name of the child. If a child was born today i.e. Tuesday and you want to name it, then we have brought some names for you which are related to Tuesday. Whatever name you like from this list, you can choose it for your child.

Keep this auspicious name for children born on Tuesday

Fortunate

son of land

borrower

Dhanprada

static posture

renewable

Moon

jaw

Tejas

giant

all purpose seeker

Lohit

Lohitaksh

Kindly

Earthly

key

Bhumija

Bhuminandan

embers

Bhoom

Yum

panacea

rainmaker

sinner

giver of all success

Children born on Tuesday have special blessings of Bajrangbali

It is believed that people born on this day get to see the effect of Mars. The nature of Mars is a bit fierce, the effect of which can be seen on the people born on Tuesday. People born on Tuesday have special blessings of Bajrangbali.

