Tulsi Das wrote Ramcharitmanas after sitting in the mosque, politics now intensifies on RJD MLA’s statement

Patna. In the politics of Bihar, once again there is a debate on Ramcharitmanas. After Education Minister Chandrashekhar, now RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav has given a big statement regarding Ramcharitmanas. On the one hand, Education Minister Chandrashekhar had said that Ramcharitmanas is a book that spreads hatred and divides the society. Now RJD MLA Ritlal has said that Ramcharitmanas was written in the mosque. This is a book to preserve the Ganga Jamuni culture. Ritlal Yadav said that today the BJP in the country is conspiring to divide people in the name of religion.

BJP accused of spreading hatred

RJD MLA from Danapur Ritlal Yadav said that BJP people hate Muslims. Hindus talk about Hindutva, but a large number of Muslims are present in their party. The BJP should first throw out all the Muslims who are inside the party. RJD MLA said that religion works to connect people. BJP is engaged in creating hatred among each other in the name of religion. Hatred of Muslims is being created in the name of Ram. You take the history and see that Ramcharitmanas was written in the mosque. People are now starting to understand this.

JDU asked to avoid such statement

JDU is attacking RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav’s comment on Ramcharitmanas. JDU spokesperson Abhishek Jha said that people give any unrestrained statement according to their convenience. Such statements should be avoided. This sends a wrong message to the public. By the way, any person can have faith in any religion. This is a personal matter of the people, but this kind of agenda remains with the BJP. Creating tension in the name of religion.

BJP advised to read scriptures

BJP spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel countering Ritlal’s statement said that the world’s oldest religion is Hindu Sanatan Dharma. Its culture has been adopted by people all over the world. Speaking against that religion is a sign of ignorance. Those who are making rhetoric on Ramcharitmanas, they need knowledge. First get the information then speak about the composition of Ramayana.