Tungnath Temple: Tungnath Temple of Lord Shiva is the highest in the world, know how you will reach

Tungnath Temple: The holy month of Sawan is starting. There is Sawan from 4th July which will continue till Raksha Bandhan. Sawan is considered the festival of worship of Lord Bholenath. Lord Shiva is worshiped with full faith in the month of Sawan. Devotees go to Shiva temples for darshan.

There are 12 Jyotirlingas in India

There are 12 Jyotirlingas, many ancient and famous Shiva temples in India. From north to south and from east to west, there are Shiva temples associated with the faith of the devotees in every state. Many temples of Bholenath are world famous. On the occasion of Sawan, a crowd of devotees will gather from Kedarnath to Baba Vishwanath and Mahakaleshwar Dham.

tallest shiva temple in the world

However, if you want to visit some wonderful and divine temple on the occasion of this Sawan, then you can go to visit the world’s highest Shiva temple. The name of this temple is Tungnath Temple. Let us know the religious importance of Tungnath temple, where is the world’s highest temple and how to reach Tungnath temple for darshan.

Where is Tungnath Temple?

The ancient Tungnath temple of Lord Shiva is situated on a high mountain in Rudraprayag district of Garhwal, Uttarakhand. Tungnath Temple is one of the Panch Kedars of Mahadev, which is covered with snow from all sides.

History of Tungnath Temple

It is believed that the Tungnath temple was built by the Pandavas to please Lord Bholenath. It is said that Shivji was angry with the Pandavas because of the massacre in Kurukshetra, so to please them, the temple of Shivshambhu was built at this beautiful place.

Mother Parvati did penance

Local people say that Mother Parvati did penance at this place to get Lord Shiva. There is also a legend associated with the temple that after killing Ravana, Lord Rama did penance at this place to free himself from the curse of celibacy. For this reason this place is also called Chandrashila.

How to reach Tungnath Temple

To reach the Tungnath Temple, travelers can go through Ukhimath, from where they have to enter the Mandakini Valley by road. On moving ahead, a small town named Agastya Muni is found, from where the Nanda Khat peak of the Himalayas is visible. Apart from this, the distance from Chopta to Tungnath temple is only three kilometers. Chopta can be reached by bus and the temple can be reached by foot.

When to visit Tungnath Temple?

Snowfall starts here from November and the temple is covered with a white sheet of snow. July-August is the best time to visit Tungnath Temple. The beauty of this place increases even more in these months. Greenery and Buransh flowers are seen all around.