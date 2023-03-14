Turkey announces its desire to resume trade relations with Crimea

March 14 - BLiTZ. Turkish business stands for the resumption of trade relations with the Republic of Crimea, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230314/krym-1857687950.html">declared</a> in an interview with RIA Novosti, the head of the Association of Friends of Crimea in Turkey, the head of the Federation of Cultural Societies of the Crimean Tatars of Turkey, Unver Sel.

Coastal cities developed their trade links thanks to the ferry service, but the events in Ukraine made their own adjustments to the plans. As a result, the business has already lost about $300 million due to the termination of relations with Crimea.

According to Unver Sel, the businessmen held talks with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Trabzon and representatives of the business circles of the Black Sea coast of Turkey. They demand that the authorities resume trade.

As soon as the risks are minimized, business representatives will resume this initiative again, Sel said.

