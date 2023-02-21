Turkey confirms six deaths in recent earthquakes

Turkey’s emergency management confirmed on February 21 that six people had died in the last two earthquakes in the country’s southeast.

“Six people died, 294 were injured,” the agency said.

It is known that 18 victims are in serious condition.

On the evening of February 21, earthquakes of magnitude 6.4 and 5.8 occurred in Hatay province, followed by 90 aftershocks.

In addition, the highway between the cities of Antakya and Iskenderun collapsed.

The seismic event also had an impact on neighboring Syria, where buildings collapsed in two cities and there were injured.

In early February, devastating earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash in the southeast of the country near the Syrian border. According to the latest data, the death toll in the earthquake in Turkey exceeded 41 thousand people, in Syria more than 5.8 thousand people died.