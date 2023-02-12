Turkey earthquake death toll tops 29,000

Earthquakes in Turkey have killed 29,605 people. This was announced on February 12 by the Office of Emergency Situations of the country.

“The dead are 29,605 people. 147,934 citizens were evacuated to other provinces from areas affected by the earthquake,” the statement said.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria.

The victims of the cataclysm, according to preliminary data, were a family from Moscow – a husband and wife and two children aged 2.5 years and 4 years. On February 10, rescuers found the bodies of a woman and a child. Then the body of a man was found, presumably the husband and father of the previously found Russians. The body of the second child was later discovered.

Also on February 11, it became known that a seventh-grader from Ryazan, who was being treated there, and his mother died in Turkey. This was reported to his school.

On February 12, 39 Russian citizens were evacuated from the earthquake zone in southeastern Turkey, who wanted to return to their homeland. We are talking about those who lived and worked in the immediate vicinity of the earthquake zone and wished to return to the Russian Federation.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths admitted that the death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria would exceed 40,000.

According to Orhan Tatar, the general director of the risk reduction department of the Turkish Emergency Management Department, the earthquake had the effect of the explosion of 500 atomic bombs.

In addition, the chief coordinator of one of the largest Turkish humanitarian organizations IHH in the province of Hatay, Bilal Kaya, said that the damage from the earthquake could significantly exceed $4 billion.

