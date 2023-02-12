Turkey earthquake kills 34 volleyball team members

The victims of the earthquake in Turkey were 34 members of the Turkish Cypriot volleyball team from the city of Famagusta. This was reported on February 11 by the Cypriot edition “Kathimerini”.

It is specified that their bodies were found under the rubble of a hotel in the city of Adiyaman. The search for another member of the team continues.

According to the publication, a total of 47 Turkish Cypriots died as a result of the natural disaster.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria. At the same time, according to the latest data, 24,617 people died as a result of the disaster in Turkey, more than 80 thousand were injured.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths admitted that the death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria would exceed 40,000.

According to Orhan Tatar, the general director of the risk reduction department of the Turkish Emergency Management Department, the earthquake had the effect of the explosion of 500 atomic bombs.

In addition, the chief coordinator of one of the largest Turkish humanitarian organizations IHH in the province of Hatay, Bilal Kaya, said that the damage from the earthquake could significantly exceed $4 billion.

Turkey has declared national mourning until February 12.

