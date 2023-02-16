HomeNewsTurkey rescues 12-year-old child...

Turkey rescues 12-year-old child 260 hours after earthquake

By News Desk

In the Turkish province of Hatay, a child was rescued from the rubble 260 hours after the earthquake. On Friday, February 17, reports TRT.

According to available information, 12-year-old Osman was found alive among the rubble of a building in the Antakya region. The boy was rushed to the hospital.

On the eve it became known about the rescue of a girl in the city of Kahramanmarash 248 hours after the earthquake.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmarash in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria. According to the latest data, the number of victims of the earthquake in Turkey amounted to 36,187 people. The WHO also reported that in Syria, a natural disaster claimed the lives of 8.5 thousand people.

On February 14, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe, Hans Kluge, called the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria the worst natural disaster in the region in the last 100 years. According to Kluge, 26 million people in both countries are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the search and rescue operation after the earthquake in the country will last until the last survivor is removed from the rubble. The number of personnel directly involved in search and rescue operations exceeded 35 thousand people. Also in use are 12,335 construction vehicles, 76 aircraft and 26 ships.

On February 15, it was reported that a woman and two children were rescued from rubble in the city of Hatay 228 hours after the earthquake. In total, more than 8 thousand people were found during the rescue operation.

On the same day, health experts warned of the threat of secondary effects from the earthquake. Thus, the southeast of the Turkish region may become the epicenter of the spread of cholera. This is primarily due to the lack of clean water, sewerage, heating and regular medical care.

