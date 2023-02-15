Turkey rescues 77-year-old woman 212 hours after earthquake

In the Turkish province of Adiyaman, a woman was rescued after spending 212 hours under the rubble of a building after an earthquake. This was reported on February 14 by the agency Anadolu.

“AFAD (Disaster Relief Administration, approx. – Ed.), employees of the Geldzhuk shipyard and the gendarmerie rescued 77-year-old Fatma Günger from the rubble of a 7-storey residential building in Merve in the Ali Tash district 212 hours after the earthquake,” – the publication says.

Gunger was taken to the hospital. Her relatives expressed sincere gratitude to the rescuers.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria. The latest figures put the death toll in Turkey at 35,418. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that in Syria, a natural disaster claimed the lives of 8.5 thousand people. The Syrian Ministry of Health, in turn, confirmed the death of 1414 people, another 2357 were injured.

On February 14, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised that the search and rescue operation would continue until the last survivor was pulled from the rubble. According to him, about 250,000 civil servants from 71 provinces of the country are involved in the aftermath of the earthquake. The number of personnel directly involved in search and rescue operations exceeded 35 thousand people. Also in use are 12,335 construction vehicles, 76 aircraft and 26 ships.

On the same day, a man was rescued in the Turkish province of Hatay 203 hours after the devastating earthquake. Prior to that, in the province of Kahramanmarash, two more people were rescued from the rubble after 198 hours.

