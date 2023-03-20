Turkey showed a new strike UAV Anka-3, designed to break through defense with air defense

March 20 - BLiTZ. The Turkish company Turkish Aerospace Industries showed its new invention - the Anka-3 strike drone. Talk about its creation was already underway in December 2022. If then there were only drawings, now there is a full-scale model. Although it is not clear whether this product is a prototype or a mock-up. The Russian Defense Ministry showed a video of snipers preparing to be sent to the NVO zone in Ukraine March 20, 2023 at 09:00

The company noted that the Anka-3 UAV will soon go on its first mission – it will be a flight. The developers position this UAV as a heavy percussion instrument powered by a jet engine. Even powerful air defense systems are not afraid of Anka-3, since it can easily attack even where they are installed.

Testing and further assembly of prototypes will take place this year.