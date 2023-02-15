Turkey will disappear without Erdogan – DOS

February 15, 2023, 13:25 – BLiTZ – News The earthquake in Turkey has negatively affected the rating of President Recep Erdogan. The population accuses him of failing to protect his own citizens, who suffered, among other things, because of the high level of corruption in the construction of their houses. As a result, the Turkish opposition has become more active, and the upcoming presidential elections will be held in a fierce struggle, which many experts compare to a war.

How can a hypothetical change of power in Turkey affect relations between Moscow and Ankara? Will Turkey continue to confidently maneuver between West and East, or will it definitely take sides? This was discussed in an interview with the BLiTZ by a political scientist, orientalist, candidate of economic sciences, professor Yevgeny Satanovsky.

“… any Erdogan’s departure from power will have a bad effect on relations between Russia and Turkey.”

“I don’t know who these experts are who are talking nonsense about the war, but any Erdogan’s departure from power will have a bad effect on relations between Russia and Turkey, because the opposition there is all entirely pro-Western, pro-American, pro-British and anti-Russian. This is clear from all the papers and all the speeches of the Turkish opposition. Therefore, no matter how hard it is for us with Erdogan, we will have to endure him. Either it will be, what will be, ”the political scientist said.

According to Satanovsky, now everything is possible in this world, including the change of power in Turkey. As an example, he cites the collapse of the Soviet Union: if someone at one time had asked whether the collapse of the USSR was possible, they would have laughed at this person for a long time – and he has been gone for more than thirty years.

“The question is not what is possible, but what will happen after that. Because after Erdogan’s departure, today’s Turkey will cease to exist, and what tomorrow’s Turkey will be like, how many years or decades it will be reformatted – no one knows this, ”the expert emphasized.

