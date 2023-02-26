Turkish Ministry of Energy: There are no plans for special delays in the construction of Akkuyu NPP due to earthquakes

According to the head of the Turkish Ministry of Energy, Fatih Donmez, there are no delays in the construction schedule of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant due to earthquakes occurring in the southeast of the country, and the work will be completed by the end of 2023, as planned. The agency writes “Prime”

This nuclear power plant is being built with the participation of the Russian Federation and will be the first nuclear power plant in Turkey. After all units are put into operation, they will be equipped with the most modern Russian VVER-1200 reactors.

The material also recalled the catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey that took place on February 6. The natural disaster was the most powerful since 1939.