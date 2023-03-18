Turkish MP Aydin: We consider the mockery of the Koran by the Ukrainian military a provocation

March 18 - BLiTZ. In Turkey, they assessed the video in which the Ukrainian military mock the Koran. An MP from the ruling Justice and Development Party of Turkey, Ibrahim Aydin, said that this was a provocation and an attack on Islam, similar to the one in Sweden, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230318/koran-1858795611.html">transmits</a> RIA News.

He also emphasized that he still had doubts about the authenticity of these frames, as they were distributed on social networks, which should not always be trusted.

Recall that the video was published by the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov. In a comment under the video, he promised 5 million rubles in reward for the destruction of those who took part in the desecration. Kadyrov promised to pay 10 million rubles for their capture.

The head of the Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of Russia, Albir Krganov, in turn, said that this is an unsuccessful way to follow the West and its values ​​in everything.

“That serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who committed a blasphemous act, challenges not only Muslims, but also Christians, Jews, Buddhists. Well, the challenge is accepted,” he stressed.

Russia has been holding a NWO in Ukraine since February 24.