Turkish province of Hatay is completely blacked out after a new earthquake

The Turkish province of Hatay, where a new strong earthquake occurred on February 20, was completely de-energized. This was announced by the TV channel on Monday. A Haber.

“Electricity is completely cut off in the region. The rubble was being dismantled, but we saw how buildings that had not been destroyed before were collapsing before our eyes, ”the correspondent of the TV channel said.

According to her, the tremors were strong, the degree of destruction is being established. According to preliminary data, there are victims.

Earlier that day, European seismologists reported that an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 occurred in the city of Antakya (Hatay province), 75 km from Syrian Latakia. The source lay at a depth of 2 km.

Later, the Turkish authorities indicated that at least two earthquakes had already been recorded. First, as he writes Haberturk, – in the province of Hatay – magnitude 6.4. The tremors were also felt in the surrounding provinces. Then another earthquake of magnitude 5.8 occurred in Samandag (Khatai).

According to preliminary data, destruction is already being recorded in neighboring Syria.

Earlier, devastating earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash in the southeast of the country near the Syrian border. According to the latest data, the death toll in the earthquake in Turkey has reached 41,156 people, in Syria, more than 5,800 people died.