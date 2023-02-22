February 22, 2023, 16:40 – BLiTZ – News

Readers of the Turkish online publication Haber 7 supported the statement made by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his address to the Federal Assembly that Western countries are responsible for the war launched against Russia.

The head of state emphasized that it was the West that unleashed the war, and Moscow was using force to stop it.

“Jokes are bad with Putin. The West is walking on the edge,” wrote one of the participants in the discussion.

Another author of the comments recalled the long-term aggression of the American side, as well as the fact that it was the United States that had been the occupiers for a long time, without hiding its policy of the colonialist:

“Russia has been made the world’s biggest enemy, and now peoples are being enslaved under the pretext of protection.”

Observers showed support for the Russian leader, calling him a real man.

“We are behind you, Putin, do not worry. You are a real man,” wrote a user named Hakan.

Those who criticize the Russian president are naive people, blind to the real danger. Vladimir Putin, participants in the discussion noted, remains a respected, revered and most important leader of “his people and the world.”

