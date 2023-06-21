Turmeric Ke Vastu Upay: Use turmeric according to Vastu, money problems will go away, all work will start getting done

Vastu Remedy of Turmeric: Turmeric is beneficial for health with its medicinal properties and its use in any religious work is considered very auspicious. Taking many remedies of turmeric also brings happiness and prosperity in life. Let us know some special remedies of turmeric related to Vastu.

ways to get stuck money back

According to Vastu, if you do the right remedy of turmeric, then your stuck money can come back. For this mix some grains of rice with turmeric. Now tie that colored rice in a red cloth and keep it in your purse. Cash flow will increase by doing this remedy. Soon the stuck money will also come back.

Remedies to remove sorrow and poverty from home

The entrance of the house is the most important place. This is where positivity comes into the house. That’s why people pay special attention to the direction and texture of the main door while building a house. If you want to drive away sorrow and poverty from home, then sprinkle turmeric water at the main door. This keeps happiness and peace in the family. You can also sprinkle one rupee coin in turmeric water.

Measures to remove financial crisis

According to Vastu Shastra, offering turmeric to Lord Vishnu on Thursday is considered very auspicious. It is believed that by doing this remedy, the financial crisis goes away from the house. This brings happiness and prosperity in the house.

pause to finish

Yellow things like yellow clothes, besan laddoos, betel nut and especially turmeric should be donated on Thursday. It is believed that by doing this the stalled work will be completed.

remedies for better married life

If there is any obstacle in your marriage, then offer a pinch of turmeric to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi everyday. By doing this remedy all the obstacles in marriage will be removed. So definitely try this remedy of turmeric for a better married life.