Tussle in Karnataka over cabinet expansion! Headache for Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, know where the screw is stuck

Now the biggest problem in front of the newly formed government in Karnataka is cabinet expansion. Regarding this, the Chief Minister of the state Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivkumar are going to go to New Delhi today i.e. late Wednesday evening. The Congress high command in Delhi is likely to discuss cabinet expansion in the state of Karnataka and allocation of portfolios to existing ministers. Siddaramaiah will leave for Delhi at 6.30 pm in a special aircraft. He will also be accompanied by Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Chief Minister will expand cabinet: Here, in a conversation with the media regarding the cabinet expansion, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that the cabinet expansion will be done on behalf of the Chief Minister. Shivakumar said that he has the right, the Congress party has given him the right. He is the right person to answer. Shivakumar told reporters to please meet him for this question.

#WATCH , "Cabinet expansion will be carried out by my Chief Minister. He has the authority, Congress party has given him authority. He is the right man to answer, please meet him," says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on a question of state cabinet expansion pic.twitter.com/MAACgjwdz2

Differences between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar: Significantly, after winning the Karnataka elections, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister along with eight ministers on May 20. But till now the portfolios have not been distributed among these ministers. If Congress sources are to be believed, the party high command approved the first list of eight ministers in a meeting held in Delhi last week ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, while a large number of MLAs are planned to be inducted in the first cabinet.

Siddaramaiah has a big challenge in front of him: If media reports are to be believed, there is a difference of opinion between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar regarding the names of MLAs in the cabinet. Allocation of portfolios to new ministers and formation of a cabinet in which all communities, regions, factions and new and old generation legislators get representation is a very challenging task for Siddaramaiah. The biggest thing is that the sanctioned number of ministers in the Karnataka cabinet is 34. Seeing this, many leaders are involved in the race to become ministers.