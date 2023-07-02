TV actress’s mother is begging at the age of 90, husband has been a famous physician in Barabanki, video viral

Lucknow : Nowadays a video is going viral on social media. In which everyone’s eyes are getting moist after reading the painful story. A 90 year old old woman begging on the river bank. This woman’s husband was a famous physician of Barabanki and daughter is an actress in Mumbai, but at this stage of age, today this elderly woman begs daily at Kali Ghat on the banks of Ganga in Patna to feed herself.

According to media reports, the husband of the woman, Dr. HP Diwakar, a resident of Barabanki, was murdered in the year 1984 due to a property dispute. After the death of her husband, the fearful woman went to Patna leaving her property in Barabanki in-laws house and took care of her children by staying at her aunt’s place. The son was once a famous singer in the area, but he has become mentally handicapped due to depression. Daughter is a famous actress in TV serial and she has forgotten her mother. At the age of 90, the helpless and destitute elderly woman is forced to beg. However, Prabhat Khabar does not claim its veracity.

Husband was a doctor in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, who was murdered, daughter is a heroine in Bollywood, daughter worked in the serial Sapne Suhane Ladakpan, and mother begs at Kali Ghat in Patna at the age of 90, are children like this? ? And if the children are like this then they die as soon as they are born. pic.twitter.com/LvcDoRqOz4

— Shalini kumawat (Indian woman) (@ShaliniKumawat0) June 30, 2023 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

son mentally challenged

At the age of 90, the name of this elderly woman who is begging on the river bank is Purnima Devi. Her husband’s songs were used in Bollywood, daughter is an actress and son was once a famous singer in the area, but he has become mentally handicapped due to depression.

Children born after ten years of marriage

A baby girl, Purnima Devi, was born to Hariprasad Sharma, priest of the Mahakal temple in Darjeeling, West Bengal. After intermediate studies, famous physician of Barabanki Dr. H.P. He got married to Diwakar. A son and a daughter were born in ten years of marriage. Along with being a doctor, her husband Diwakar was fond of writing songs. According to Purnima, many songs written by her husband like ‘Shaam Hui Sindoori’ and ‘Aaj Ki Raat Abhi Baqi Hai’ were used in Bollywood films of the 70s.

fed children by singing

But in the year 1984, miscreants killed her husband Dr. H.P. Diwakar was shot dead. After the death of her husband, Purnima went to Patna leaving her in-laws and her share in the property and learned singing at her aunt’s place and started singing on the radio. After this, Poornima took care of the children with her earnings and gradually started giving music classes in a school in Patna, as well as did many stage shows.

daughter working in tv serial

The journey of singing started in 1990 from Garhwa in Jharkhand and continued till 2002. The son also used to sing Rafi’s songs in the orchestra, but after some time the boy became a victim of depression. After completing her studies from Patna, the daughter went to Mumbai and became an actress in TV serials. She never returned to her mother after becoming an actress, nor did she ever inquire. People who know her say that her daughter has worked in many TV serials. She appears on TV every day, but now she has forgotten her mother. At the age of 90, Poornima Devi, helpless and destitute, is forced to beg.

