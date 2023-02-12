TV presenter Kushanashvili promised to support the Russians in the REN TV Fight Club

TV presenter Otar Kushanashvili said that he would support Russian fighters at the REN TV Fight Club tournament. Super Series, which will open on February 17.

“I always root for our people. This question is so rhetorical. Of course, I cheer for us, I cheer in any sport for ours, ”he said.

According to the journalist, fighting is not the place to fool around. Kushanashvili pointed out that in the ring you need to fight for victory, especially if you compete at home.

The opening of the 2023 season of the REN TV Fight Club will take place on February 17 in Minsk. Four fights will be held this evening, which will be fought according to the rules of kickboxing.

One of the most anticipated events of the evening will be the fight between Piotr Romankevich and Saulo Cavalari. Gadzhi (Automatic) Navruzov and Fernando Rodriguez will also fight in the ring. Their competition will be held in the status of a rematch, since in August 2022 the athletes had already met and the fight ended with the victory of Rodriguez.

In addition to the fight between pop-MMA star Tarasov and Armenian kickboxing champion Khachatryan, Islam Murtazaev and Sergey Ponomarev will meet in the fight.

The REN TV channel will broadcast the tournament live, which will begin on February 17 at 23:00 Moscow time. Underframe broadcasts will be available in public REN TV VK Video.

