TV presenter Pronko spoke about the reduction in the number of working pensioners – News

February 15, 2023, 11:15 – BLiTZ – News As it became known the day before, in 2022 the number of working pensioners decreased by more than 600 thousand people. At the same time, mortality, raising the retirement age and mass layoffs from work were named as the key reasons for such dynamics. TV presenter Yuri Pronko spoke about this. His article published “Tsargrad”.

Pronko called the situation when pensions are not indexed to working pensioners as discrimination and stressed that this has been observed for more than a year. Due to the ever-growing difference in payments, pensioners were forced to go to the “gray scheme”. They quit, after which they received indexation in full and returned to their jobs, but not officially, the TV presenter said.

He stressed that such schemes no longer become a reason for serious objection from the authorities. Pronko also stressed that the allowance received through such actions, the amount of which is 9%, does not compensate for the real level of inflation. Meanwhile, the difference in the incomes of working and retired pensioners in Russia continues to grow. The TV presenter recalled that only at the beginning of 2023 it was fixed at a level of almost 6 thousand rubles.

In accordance with the data of the Social Fund of Russia (SFR), the average level of old-age insurance pension among Russians is fixed at 20.6 thousand rubles. It grew by 14% compared to last year. At the same time, social pensions increased by almost 19%, reaching a level of 12.1 thousand rubles, and disability payments – up to 12.5 thousand rubles, adding 13% to themselves, Pronko recalled.

He stressed that these data really reflect the average level, but not the real situation, which turns out to be very differentiated, the TV presenter summed up his thoughts.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that Elena Tsunaeva, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, explained why one should not count on an increase in pensions this year, despite a decrease in the number of elderly Russians.

