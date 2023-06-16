Tweet of UN General Assembly President Korosi, excited to meet the Prime Minister of India

New York, June 16 (Hindustan). The United Nations has called a special session on June 21 on International Yoga Day. This special yoga session will be led by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and will also be attended by the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Saba Korosi.

During his US visit, Prime Minister Modi will attend the celebrations at the United Nations on International Day of Yoga. He will lead a special session focused on Yoga Day at the United Nations Headquarters. Saba Korosi, President of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), will also attend the event.

Korosi tweeted his picture with Prime Minister Modi, writing that he is looking forward to participating in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations next week with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the North Lawn of the United Nations Headquarters. It is noteworthy that the draft proposal for the establishment of International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and was supported by a record 175 member countries.

On September 27, 2014, the idea of ​​International Yoga Day was first mooted by Prime Minister Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly. With the universal recognition and increasing popularity of yoga, the United Nations declared 21 June as International Yoga Day on 11 December 2014. After this, the first International Yoga Day was celebrated on 21 June 2015.

This time, the United Nations has also issued an advisory for the special session organized on Yoga Day. In this, along with inviting everyone to join the yoga session, it has been told that Prime Minister Modi will lead the yoga session for the first time in the United Nations.

The yoga session will take place on June 21 from 8 am to 9 am in the sprawling North Lawn of the UN Headquarters. As per the advisory, the historic yoga session is expected to be attended by top UN officials, ambassadors, envoys, representatives of member states as well as prominent members of the global and diaspora community. People have been asked to come wearing clothes in which they can do yoga. The United Nations has asked to provide mats for doing yoga.