Tweeting against Rahul Gandhi cost BJP leader Amit Malviya, FIR lodged

BJP’s IT cell head on tweeting against former Congress national president Rahul Gandhi Amit Malviya FIR has been registered against. A case has been registered against the BJP leader on the complaint of former Congress MLC Ramesh Babu.

Case registered against BJP leader u/s 153A, 120B, 505(2), 34 of IPC

It is being told that under IPC sections 153A, 120B, 505 (2), 34, an FIR has been registered against Amit Malviya, head of the BJP IT cell, at the High Grounds PS in Bengaluru.

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge justified the action against the BJP leader

Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge on the FIR lodged against BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said, whenever the BJP has to face the law, they cry. They have a problem in following the law of the country and if we follow that law then they have a problem with that too. BJP should tell which part of the FIR has been registered with malicious intent. We have done this after taking legal opinion. Who is the creator of that video and the person spreading lies? It has taken one week to register the FIR. If they have a problem, they should go to court. He further said, the Karnataka government will stick to its stand that the scams that took place during the BJP’s tenure will be probed.

#WATCH , Whenever BJP bears the brunt of law, they cry. They have a problem following the law of the land. I want to ask the BJP that which part of the FIR has been filed with a mala fide intention. We have done it after taking legal opinion: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on… pic.twitter.com/OGtVsjrl6O

— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023



what is the matter

Significantly, on September 6 last year, Rahul Gandhi had made a tweet regarding Kisan Mahapanchayat. In which he wrote while sharing the picture, Data hai, fearless hai, idhar hai, Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata. BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted on Rahul’s tweet. In which he claimed that the picture shared by Rahul Gandhi is very old. With this, he wrote that Rahul Gandhi has to use the old picture for Kisan Mahapanchayat. He further wrote that the propaganda spread in the name of farmer’s movement is not working.