February 24, 2023, 14:12 – BLiTZ – News

On February 24, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published a proposal to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. China’s plan includes abandoning the Cold War mentality, ending hostilities, resuming peace talks, resolving the humanitarian crisis, facilitating grain exports, ending unilateral sanctions, and maintaining the stability of production and supply chains.

The Chinese side called for assistance in restoring the territories of hostilities after the end of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, guaranteeing its own participation as well. In an interview with the BLiTZ, Sergei Markov, director of the Institute for Political Studies, supported China’s plan, but noted that at the moment there are no prospects for the end of the NWO.

According to him, it will be possible to start implementing this plan exactly when the United States is convinced that the Kiev regime under its control is not able to achieve serious military success. At the same time, the political scientist finds it difficult to make any forecasts regarding time.

“Maybe the CBO will end altogether in 10 years.”

“We all hoped that this would happen a year ago, but as you know, this has not yet happened. So no one knows the end date of the conflict. Maybe the SVO will end in general in 10 years, ”the DOS interlocutor throws up his hands.

In order for the United States and its vassals to stop pumping Ukraine with NATO weapons, hopelessly dragging out the conflict, Russia needs to “fight for real,” Markov believes. According to him, the whole world is at a loss because the Russian Federation does not do this. In particular, the political scientist is sure that 300,000 mobilized people are not enough to win.

“… it was necessary to mobilize not 300 thousand people, but 600 thousand.”

“Firstly, the mobilization should have been carried out not in October, but in April. Secondly, it was necessary to mobilize not 300 thousand people, but 600 thousand. Thirdly, it was necessary to conduct a military mobilization of the economy. Now a relative came to me on vacation, he is fighting as a volunteer. So, he was taking with him to the front uniforms for 300 thousand rubles – there is everything that is possible, including communications. Because the Russian economy does not supply soldiers with these things,” Markov complains.

The political scientist sincerely wonders why it was impossible to arrange the supply of the Russian army in a year. According to him, from the very beginning of the SVO, the lack of drones was a colossal problem, and for some reason they did not begin to be produced in a year, although they are not some kind of super-complex structures. Markov sees no signs of military mobilization of the economy, except for the words of individual officials.

