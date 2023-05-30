Twist in Love Story: From love affair, intimate picture to refusal to marry, read the full story...

An eccentric lover of Haribela village of Digghi Panchayat of Bathnaha police station area of ​​Sitamarhi district of Bihar brutally injured his own girlfriend with a knife for refusing to marry her. The girlfriend was seriously injured in this attack. Lying on the road, she was suffering from pain. After this, with the help of the local people, he was admitted to a private nursing home for treatment. Where his condition remains worrying. It is said that the accused Chandan was having a love affair with the girl Chandni for the last four-five years. Here, the police arrested the accused Chandan and sent him to jail.

Station in-charge Ashok Kumar Singh says that he had escaped after carrying out the incident. The police raided continuously for about six to seven hours and arrested him. Meanwhile, the police got information that the accused are in Jagdar village of Chandan Parihar police station area. In the light of the said information, the police raided there and arrested him. After the arrest, Chandan told the police that both of us were in love for the last five-six years. We had vowed to live and die together, but the villagers separated both of us. After this the girlfriend also refused to marry, due to which I got angry and carried out this incident. The accused has been identified by the police as Chandan Kumar, son of accused Haribela village resident Ramesh Sah.

why did the girl break the relationship

The villagers say that after getting the information about their love affair, the relatives had prohibited the girl from meeting the young man. The family members were pressurizing the girl for marriage. To which the girl was repeatedly denying. But, the intimate photo and video taken by the lover with the girlfriend went viral six months ago. Due to this, the girl got angry and completely broke the relationship with her lover. This angered the lover and carried out the incident.