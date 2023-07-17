Twitter is in trouble under the leadership of Elon Musk, revenue decreased and debt increased

Elon Musk Twitter News : Ever since the world’s richest man Elon Musk became the owner of Twitter, this micro-blogging site (Micro – Blogging Site Twitter) has been in the news continuously since then. . The latest news is that Twitter’s time is not going well these days. The company has gone bankrupt. Earnings from advertisements have halved. The cash flow of the company is running in negative and the debt has increased on it. This information has been given by the owner of the company Elon Musk by tweeting himself. Musk has said that before taking any step, it is necessary for the company to come in positive cash flow.

advertisers pulled out

Significantly, the world’s biggest billionaire Elon Musk bought the microblogging platform Twitter last year. Ever since Elon Musk became the owner of Twitter, turmoil started in this company. Musk first showed the way out to four top executives including the company’s CEO Parag Agrawal. After this, mass layoffs were done all over the world. After this, he has changed the policies of Twitter many times. After this, due to the possibility of change in content policy, large number of layoffs and uncertainty about the future of Twitter, most of the advertisers had left this platform. However, Elon Musk told in an interview in April that Twitter is in a position of breaking even and most of the advertisers have returned to his platform.

new challenges of twitter

In May this year, Elon Musk appointed Linda Yaccarino as the CEO of Twitter to bring back the advertisers who had left Twitter. She has previously worked as a marketing executive for NBCUniversal. Twitter’s newly appointed CEO was engaged in the work of adding back Twitter’s old advertisers, meanwhile Elon Musk limited content access for Twitter users. This dealt a blow to Linda Yacarino’s efforts. The reason was that when users get less content, their access to advertisers’ products will reduce. Elon Musk’s reasoning behind this move was that Twitter’s content was being stolen on a large scale and it was necessary to stop it. Although Musk called this step momentary. On the other hand, increasing the tension of Twitter, Mark Zuckerberg’s company Meta platform has recently increased the difficulties of Twitter by launching Threads.

