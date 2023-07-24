Twitter Logo: The blue bird ‘flew’ from Twitter, ‘X’ became the company’s new logo, Elon Musk said this

Twitter Bird Logo Replaced By X: Ever since Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, bought this micro-blogging platform, he has been making several changes one after the other. Now they have also changed its logo. Yes, Twitter’s iconic blue bird has gone away (Twitter Blue Bird Old Logo). X is now seen as the new logo on Twitter.

Hints were given on Sunday itself

The company’s CEO Elon Musk announced this on Monday. By the way, he had indicated this on Sunday itself. On Sunday, Elon Musk gave such indications by tweeting one after the other that he is planning to rebrand this platform. He wrote, if a good X logo is posted tonight, we will make it live around the world tomorrow. And soon we will say goodbye to the Twitter brand and slowly to all the birds (Twitter logo).

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds

Like this but X pic.twitter.com/PRLMMA2lYl

Elon Musk is going to rebrand Twitter, will change the name, color and logo of the microblogging site

Elon Musk rebranding Twitter

Elon Musk also shared the design of the twinkling ‘X’. In this Twitter Space audio chat, when Musk was asked if the Twitter logo would change, he replied ‘yes’, and said that it should have happened long ago. Elon Musk has taken this step towards Twitter rebranding when he announced his new artificial intelligence company xAI a few days back.

Big changes are constantly being seen in the company

For your information, let us tell you that Elon Musk, the owner of companies like Tesla and Space-X, had acquired this micro-blogging company in the last months of last year. Since then, major changes are being seen in the company continuously. Sometimes there is news of bringing subscription model, sometimes there is news of sacking of employees. Recently, Musk had imposed a daily read limit on Twitter. Since then, the company has been incurring losses and now Elon Musk is trying to revive it.

