February 19, 2023, 04:25

Citizens of the Federal Republic of Germany on the social network Twitter criticized the head of the country’s foreign policy department, Annalena Burbock, because of her words about the 360-degree turn of the Russian Federation, doubting that she was suitable for her position.

Earlier, she pointed to the fact that the Russian Federation is able to make a 360-degree turn, making the world community rejoice. She did not understand that a 360-degree flip meant a return to the previous direction.

One of the users pointed to the fact that he no longer considers the diplomat funny. Her stupidity shames the people of the country and makes them feel fear because of the danger that comes from the power in such hands.

“Then Putin, according to Burbock, is on the right track. Her boundless stupidity is now legendary,” anne_sc13 described the situation.

Another user noted that anyone can make mistakes, but Burbock allows them to do so too often. Perhaps she is too “stupid for her job.”

Another commentator was surprised that the diplomat manages to get home on his own, not forgetting the road.

German MP Joana Kotar asked Burbock to tell her about her mistake, saying she was ashamed of the situation.

Recall that Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev spoke about the statement of the head of the Foreign Ministry of the Federal Republic of Germany, Annalena Burbock, that the Russian side turned 360 degrees.

He noted that he was amused by the fact that European governments are made up of such ignorant individuals. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.