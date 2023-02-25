February 25, 2023, 14:28 – BLiTZ – News Twitter users criticized Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov for a video in which he gets out of a German Leopard tank and asks in Polish about the road to Moscow.

One commenter suggested that Reznikov would be brought to Moscow for war crimes trial, while another noted that Ukraine would need all of NATO to reach Moscow.

Several users also pointed out that all roads leading to Moscow end in Berlin.

A separate commenter expressed his dissatisfaction with the fact that American taxpayers are funding such jokes from the defense secretary, while Zelensky is photographed elsewhere.

This week, German Leopard tanks supplied by Poland arrived in Ukraine. In January, the German government announced that it would transfer Leopard 2 tanks to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and allowed the delivery of these tanks to other countries that already possess them.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.