Two 60-year-old women nabbed three criminals in Gaya, saved Rs 45,000 from being robbed

Due to the courage of two old women in Nimi village of Fatehpur police station area, the Smriti Jeevika group was saved from being robbed of Rs 45,000. Both the women caught three criminals on the spot with the help of nearby villagers and handed them over to the police of Fatehpur police station.

Bike riding criminals tried to rob

Soni Devi, a resident of Bara Tola Sitarampur, along with Madhuri Devi, the treasurer of the group, had reached the Punjab National Bank branch at Nimi village to withdraw the group’s money. Withdrawn Rs 45,000 from there and as soon as she came out, three bike-borne criminals hit her. During this, both fell on the road. Madhuri Devi got serious injuries in her hand in the collision. Here the criminals tried to snatch the money that was with them. However, both the 60-year-old women, showing their courage, did not let the criminals take away the money.

three criminals arrested

During this, the three criminals were nabbed on the spot with the help of women and nearby villagers. During this, people thrashed all three on the spot. While getting information about the incident, sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar Yadav reached the spot and rescued all three from the clutches of the villagers and brought them to the police station. At the same time, the Odisha number bike with the criminals was also seized.

Reiki was being done from the bank itself

As soon as Soni Devi of Smriti Jeevika Group and Treasurer Madhuri Devi reached the bank branch to withdraw money, criminals started doing Reiki from there. All the three criminals have given their residence of different states. Among the arrested criminals are Chiranjeevi Yadav of Madhya Pradesh, Bani Kumar of Andhra Pradesh and Kush Rao of Odisha. Although the residence of the arrested criminals could not be officially confirmed. It is suspected that he is giving fake name and address.

