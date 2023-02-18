Two adults and two children died in a fire near Tula

Two adults and two children died in a fire in the Tula region, an Izvestia source familiar with the situation said on February 18.

It is noted that the fire in a private house in the Kireevsky district broke out around 19:00. The bodies of four people were found at the scene of the fire.

How informed press service of the regional investigative department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, the fire occurred in a two-story house in the village of International. A criminal case has been initiated on the grounds of a crime under Part 3 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (causing death by negligence to two or more persons).

According to preliminary information, a woman born in 1954, a man born in 1983, and two children born in 2012 and 2021 died.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Investigators conduct an inspection of the scene, interview eyewitnesses, establish all the circumstances, causes and conditions that led to the tragedy.

Earlier, on February 16, one person died as a result of a fire in the SNT “Seagull” in the Kirovsky district of the Leningrad region. A change house heated by a stove-potbelly stove caught fire. There was a man inside, he died. His body was found while the fire was being extinguished.