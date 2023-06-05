Two-and-a-half-year-old girl dies after falling into borewell in Gujarat’s Jamnagar

Jamnagar / Ahmedabad, June 4 (Hindustan Times). A two-and-a-half-year-old girl died after falling into a borewell on Saturday morning in Tamachan village of Gujarat’s Jamnagar district. The girl could be pulled out of the borewell on Sunday morning after about 21 hours. After this, he was taken to GG Hospital in Jamnagar, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Govindbhai, the farm owner of village Tamachan, told that the borewell in the farm was not open. A stone was placed on it, which was removed by 5-6 children playing there. Chief Fire Officer KK Bishnoi said that after getting information about the incident, the fire team of Jamnagar Municipal Corporation and the fire team of Kalvad got involved in relief and rescue work from 11.30 am. After this, the teams of Army and NDRF also got involved in the rescue work. A private party robot was also brought. The operation was carried out throughout the night. The girl was about 35 feet inside. After this it was taken out. While coming up, she got stuck at a distance of 5 feet. After this, it was taken out by digging in the side.

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl fell into a borewell in Tamachan village at 9.30 am on Saturday. The borewell is 250 feet deep. The rescue operation was started after information that he was trapped in the borewell at a depth of 20 feet. On the spot, the team of NDRF, including two teams of the fire brigade, also worked for about 21 hours in an effort to get the girl out safely, but ultimately the girl could not be saved. Some labor families were engaged in work in the farming area of ​​Tamachan. Meanwhile, some children were also playing there. Just then a two and a half year old girl fell into an open borewell. The people around including the workers informed the fire brigade and the administration. After this, the work of evacuating the girl was started here. According to the fire brigade team, a deep pit was prepared at a distance of 5 feet from the borewell. Arrangements were made to give oxygen etc. to the girl child in the borewell. With the help of the camera, the position of the child was detected in which her hand was visible.