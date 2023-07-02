Two arrested for duping 18 lakhs in the name of making staff nurses in RIMS, told themselves as finance secretary

Ranchi. The Sadar police have arrested two people for duping several women of Rs 18 lakh in the name of making them staff nurses in RIMS by pretending to be the Union Finance Secretary. These include Sunil Tirkey (currently Dhela Toli Chowk, Kokar) resident of Latehar’s Raja Mahla and Vincy Toppo (originally a resident of Simdega’s Sewai) living in quarter number 294 of RIMS Hostel. Anjali Sujata Bada, a resident of Garha Toli Shantinagar, has registered a case in the Sadar police station.

Woman met Sunil Tirkey through Vincy Toppo

It has been said in the application that she met Sunil Tirkey through Vincy Toppo. Sunil told him that he is working on the post of Finance Secretary in the Government of India. Then also showed his identity card. After this, he took Rs 2.50 lakh in July 2022 and Rs 3 lakh in August on the pretext of getting a job as a staff nurse in RIMS. Then realized that she has been duped. When she went to Sunil Tirkey to ask for money. Then he started threatening that whatever you want to do, do it, money will not be given. After this I was abused.

Sunil Tirkey was caught and handed over to Sadar police

Later on finding out, it was found that 4.50 lakh was taken from Preeti Rashmi Minj, 4.25 lakh from Helina Tirkey, 3.75 lakh from Namita Dang in the name of job. On June 30, Sunil was seen trying to cheat another girl near Srinivas Motor. After that he called some other people over the phone. With everyone’s cooperation, Sunil Tirkey was caught and handed over to the Sadar police.