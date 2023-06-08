Two big hospitals of Bihar will become Center of Excellence, Rs 59 crore released

Patna. The Bihar government is upgrading two major medical college hospitals of the state under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana phase four. An amount of more than 59 crores has been approved for the upgradation of these two medical colleges. Among the colleges which are being upgraded, Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) 29.24 crore for the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital in Bhagalpur, while (JLNMCH) 30 crore has been approved for this. With this amount, many other works will be done along with the construction of a new block in the hospital.

Arrangements will be made for the treatment of serious diseases

Under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana Phase-4, arrangements will be made for the treatment of serious diseases in both the medical college hospitals. Diseases related to oncology, nephrology, endocrinology, cardiology, neurology and neurosurgery will be treated and operated in the centers of excellence set up in these hospitals.

construction started

Super specialty block will be constructed as center of excellence and machines and other equipment will be installed. New construction work has started in both the medical college hospitals. An amount of 200-200 crores is to be spent for developing new centers in each medical college hospital. In this, 60 percent of the amount will be borne by the central government, while 40 percent has to be borne by the state government.

