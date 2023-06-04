Two brothers started illegal liquor and robbery business to meet girlfriend’s demand in Patna, four arrested

The police of Patna’s Kankarbagh police station have busted a gang of criminals who used to do illegal liquor and robbery business to meet the demands of their girlfriends. To please the brother’s girlfriend, the real brother and two other friends have carried out several incidents of looting. Disclosing the whole matter on Sunday, ASP Sadar Kamya Mishra said that the police of Kankarbagh police station arrested four criminals with 9 mm pistol and 12 live cartridges, six mobiles and a stolen bike. Among the arrested accused are two real brothers Ishu and Rahul Kumar, residents of Rupaspur, Vipin Kumar Vaske, resident of Karbighia. He is basically a resident of Jhajha. Apart from this, Chhotu Kumar, a resident of Kankarbagh is also included.

bike was looted from delivery boy

In fact, on the night of May 29, near KFC located in Old Bypass of Kankarbagh police station area, the criminals looted the bike from the delivery boy at gunpoint. As soon as the information about the case was received, the ASP formed a special team under the leadership of Kankarbagh Police Station Ravi Shankar Singh, including SI Suman Kumar, Lalit Vijay and other constables and started the investigation. During the investigation, on the basis of CCTV, the police raided late on Saturday and arrested four criminals.

Lived in Rupaspur, used to come to Kankarbagh every day

According to the information, Ishu and Rahul used to live in Kankarbagh earlier. After this both of them started living in Rupaspur. But because of having a circle of friends in Kankarbagh, he used to come to Kankarbagh every day. At the same time, in Kankarbagh, Ishu used to come to meet his girlfriend and also brought his brother. On May 29, Ishu had come to meet his girlfriend and after meeting his girlfriend, when he started returning late, the chain of the bike broke in the Kankarbagh police station area itself. After the chain broke, both the brothers tried to stop many people by giving their hands but no one stopped them. Meanwhile, the delivery boy was passing by, whom Ishu and Rahul stopped to ask for the address and then looted his bike at gunpoint and fled. The bike whose chain was broken was also stolen from Sultanganj police station area, whose victim had registered a case in Sultanganj police station.

Identification based on CCTV footage

When the police examined the CCTV footage, it was found that after looting the bike, it left for Khasmahal via Modern Hospital, Chandmari Road, TPS. When the police started technical research, it was found that all of them were staying in Jakkanpur. After this the police raided and arrested him. To fulfill the hobby of Ishu’s girlfriend and for their debauchery, the four criminals do the business of looting and illegal liquor. According to the sources, in the business of looting and illegal liquor, the boss of this whole gang is someone else.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cpd0qOjmI0E)